A Capitol Christmas
Dec 20, 2017
Christmas at the Capitol has been a holiday tradition in Pierre since 1981 when volunteers decorated 12 trees. This year, nearly 90 brilliantly-lighted and specially-themed trees fill the rotunda and hallways on three floors. Visitors can peruse the trees from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through December 26. Musicians from around the state provide entertainment through Friday, Dec. 23. The remaining schedule includes:
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Harrisburg High School Choir, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Julie Willoughby piano students, 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tiffany Sanderson (piano), 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ron Smith (piano), Jeff Spect (vocals) and Lori Hall (bells), 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 21
Rapid City Stevens High School Choir and Orchestra, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22
Andrea Royer (vocals and piano), 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Jared Holzhauer (piano), 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ron Smith (piano) and Joey Garrett (classical guitar), 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Photos by Bernie Hunhoff
