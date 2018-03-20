Share |

A South Dakota Quiz: Answers

Mar 20, 2018

1. McKennan Park in Sioux Falls; 2. Elk Point; 3. Sisseton Wahpeton pow wow; 4. Scherr-Howe Arena in Mobridge; 5. 180; 6. Kadoka; 7. Meade County; 8. Fred Dupree; 9. Ed Lemmon; 10. The Ice House in Yankton; 11. Spirit Mound; 12. Belle Fourche; 13. Museum of Wildlife, Science and Industry in Webster; 14. Cheyenne River Indian Reservation (4,267 square miles).

Comments

01:54 pm - Tue, March 20 2018
Ruth Thornton said:
I think I only got two of them!

