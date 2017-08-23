Fields Of Gold

The annual corn harvest is upon us. [read more]

Black Hills Mountain Lodges

Four getaways tucked among the pines. [read more]

The Best of a Bad Growing Season

Through drought and hail, sweet corn prevailed. [read more]

Four Stars and Two Shoes

Everyone sacrifices when a loved one goes to war. [read more]

Wagon Master

Doug Hansen is a 19th century craftsman running a 21st century enterprise. [read more]

Galleries

ALL GALLERIES

Food

After you ve mastered the trick of harvesting, hulling and shelling black walnuts, enjoy the nut meats in Grace Linn s cookie recipe. Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.

Hard-won Walnut Cookies

The struggle involved in hulling and shelling black walnuts only adds to their delicious flavor. [read more ]

A Roots Soup

Cream Can Cooking

The Art of Mushroom Hunting

Cooking with South Dakota's Sweetest Crop

Outdoors

The Joys of Cactus

Though few consider South Dakota a cactus state, residents may be surprised to learn the prickly plants can found almost everywhere. Photo by Chad Coppess/S.D. ... [read more ]

Dakota Skies

Prairie Isn’t Prairie Without Sky

High Mountain Gardening

Coldlands Beauty

Culture

The Rally Ritual

A local writer’s tour of the world’s wildest bike rally. Photo by Ron Linton [read more ]

Our Three States

Advice from South Dakota Dads

Heartbeat of Mother Earth

Masons: Losing the Mystery

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

Monthly E-Newsletter

Sign up for our monthly potpourri of South Dakota humor, trivia, recipes and travel — sent right to your email for free!

* indicates required

Keep In Touch

JOIN US ON
FACEBOOK
FOLLOW US
ON TWITTER
SUBSCRIBE TO
OUR FEED
SEND US
AN EMAIL

On This Day

August 26

A snag in the Missouri River ripped a hole in explorer William Clark's boat and nearly sunk it today in 1804. Trees and other debris still lie in the Missouri, especially the stretch between Yankton and Ponca, Neb. While other reaches have been tamed by six mainstem dams, that portion remains wild and natural.

Columns

August 23, 2017

Fields Of Gold

Katie Hunhoff

CULTURE: The annual corn harvest is upon us. [read More]

August 21, 2017

The Best of a Bad Growing Season

Fran Hill

FOOD: Through drought and hail, sweet corn prevailed. [read More]

August 16, 2017

Four Stars and Two Shoes

Roger Holtzmann

CULTURE: Everyone sacrifices when a loved one goes to war. [read More]

August 8, 2017

From Bridgewater to Cooperstown

Paul Higbee

HISTORY: Sparky Anderson is South Dakota’s lone baseball Hall of Famer. [read More]

COMMENTS (2)

August 2, 2017

Art, Violence and Poker Alice

Michael Zimny

HISTORY: Are the holes in a Deadwood painting really from Poker Alice’s shotgun? [read More]

COMMENTS (1)

South Dakota Magazine
Web Design by LVSYS