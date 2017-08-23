Fields Of Gold
Wagon Master
Doug Hansen is a 19th century craftsman running a 21st century enterprise. [read more]
Food
Hard-won Walnut Cookies
The struggle involved in hulling and shelling black walnuts only adds to their delicious flavor. [read more ]
A Roots Soup
Cream Can Cooking
The Art of Mushroom Hunting
Cooking with South Dakota's Sweetest Crop
Travel
Black Hills Mountain Lodges
Four getaways tucked among the pines. [read more ]
Looping Along
On the Quartzite Trail
A Capitol Spring
A Rapid City Treasure
History
Suspects in Sturgis
A plot to free German prisoners of war was hatched at Fort Meade. [read more ]
Hutchinson County's Holstein War
Firmly Planted in South Dakota
The Man Who Played Christ
A Lonely Place at Ideal
Outdoors
The Joys of Cactus
Though few consider South Dakota a cactus state, residents may be surprised to learn the prickly plants can found almost everywhere. Photo by Chad Coppess/S.D. ... [read more ]
Dakota Skies
Prairie Isn’t Prairie Without Sky
High Mountain Gardening
Coldlands Beauty
Culture
The Rally Ritual
A local writer’s tour of the world’s wildest bike rally. Photo by Ron Linton [read more ]
Our Three States
Advice from South Dakota Dads
Heartbeat of Mother Earth
Masons: Losing the Mystery
Business
Riding in Stride
Pedal-less bikes made in Rapid City make learning a breeze. [read more ]
Chairs that Last
From Nature to Your Home
Off the Grid
The Hunter’s New Friend
EventsAugust 18 - August 27
Central States Fair & Rodeo - Rapid City
Steam Threshing Jamboree - Madison
Bash to the Colonies - Yankton
Wine, Brew & Barbecue - Hill City
On This Day
August 26
A snag in the Missouri River ripped a hole in explorer William Clark's boat and nearly sunk it today in 1804. Trees and other debris still lie in the Missouri, especially the stretch between Yankton and Ponca, Neb. While other reaches have been tamed by six mainstem dams, that portion remains wild and natural.
Columns
August 23, 2017
Fields Of Gold
CULTURE: The annual corn harvest is upon us. [read More]
August 21, 2017
The Best of a Bad Growing Season
FOOD: Through drought and hail, sweet corn prevailed. [read More]
August 16, 2017
Four Stars and Two Shoes
CULTURE: Everyone sacrifices when a loved one goes to war. [read More]
August 8, 2017
From Bridgewater to Cooperstown
HISTORY: Sparky Anderson is South Dakota’s lone baseball Hall of Famer. [read More]
August 2, 2017
Art, Violence and Poker Alice
HISTORY: Are the holes in a Deadwood painting really from Poker Alice’s shotgun? [read More]